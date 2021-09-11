Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 3,083,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,895,986. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

