Brokerages Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 186,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.07. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

