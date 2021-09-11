Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TNXP opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

