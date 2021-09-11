Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $306.00

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.17. 43,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

