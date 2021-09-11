Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $167.06

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.