Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Target Price at $29.60

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 93,898.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 386,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

