Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$67.83

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,535,760. Insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last ninety days.

Shares of KL opened at C$51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.46.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

