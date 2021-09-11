Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

