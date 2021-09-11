Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Target Price at $10.56

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. 1,531,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,431. The company has a market cap of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

