Brokers Set Expectations for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $13.70 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $800.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.98 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

