Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $56.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.09. 1,224,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,309. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

