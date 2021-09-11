Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $14.06. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 303 shares.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

