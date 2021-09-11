BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.69.

BRP stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

