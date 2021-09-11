BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715,944 shares of company stock valued at $43,584,792 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

