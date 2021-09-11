Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 5,468 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

