Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,114 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $179,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,740,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

