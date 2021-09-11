Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

