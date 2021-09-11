Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

