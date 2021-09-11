Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.