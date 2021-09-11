Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,605. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

