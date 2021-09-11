Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $9.43 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000.

IJS traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,531. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

