Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,164,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,381,000 after purchasing an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

