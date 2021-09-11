Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50,068 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,068 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. 26,709,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,387,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

