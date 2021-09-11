Camden National Bank Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

