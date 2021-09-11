Camden National Bank Takes $201,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

NYSE WM opened at $154.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

