Camden National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

SYK stock opened at $273.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.39. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

