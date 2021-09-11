Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.25.

CPT stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

