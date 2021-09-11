Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.53.

TSE CCO opened at C$30.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.63. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.68.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

