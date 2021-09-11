Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.53.

Shares of CCO opened at C$30.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.63. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -543.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

