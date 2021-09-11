Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

