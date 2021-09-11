Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total transaction of C$14,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

