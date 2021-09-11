Cappasity (CAPP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,699.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $4,699.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.