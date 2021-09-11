CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.94 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

