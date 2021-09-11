CargoX (CXO) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $53.83 million and $160,418.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00162668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043718 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

