Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Holdings Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.