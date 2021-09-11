Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.