Cary Davis Sells 4,150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRWD opened at $262.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

