Cary Davis Sells 4,150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CRWD opened at $262.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
