Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 2.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. 4,791,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,329,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $194.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

