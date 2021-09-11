Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on November 4th

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CNKS stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £51.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.69. Cenkos Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About Cenkos Securities
