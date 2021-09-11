Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on November 4th

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CNKS stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £51.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.69. Cenkos Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.