Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 6,981 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average is $185.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.