Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 172,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

