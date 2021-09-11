Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $318.30 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

