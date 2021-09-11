Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

