Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,339 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

SO stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

