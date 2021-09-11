Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,219,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $289.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.80 and a 200-day moving average of $281.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

