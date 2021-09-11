Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.66% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

