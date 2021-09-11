Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 1,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

IPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

