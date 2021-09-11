Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

