Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

