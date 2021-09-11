Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

